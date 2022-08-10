Montana congressional candidates react following raid of Trump property

The Republicans seeking to win Montana’s two U.S. House seats defended former President Donald Trump this week after an FBI raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago in what Trump's attorneys have said was a search for classified documents related to the Presidential Records Act.

The Democrats in those races and an Independent candidate said the process should play out but expressed concerns about partisanship and GOP attacks on the federal law enforcement agencies.

In a statement posted to Twitter, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, vowed an investigation into the U.S. Department of Justice if Republicans win back the House in this fall's midterm.

“When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts and leave no stone unturned,” McCarthy wrote. “Attorney General (Merrick) Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

Democrats hold a majority in the House and the Senate is split evenly. Montana has two House seats up for election this November.

In the eastern part of the state, U.S Rep. Matt Rosendale is seeking re-election to one of Montana’s two newly drawn House seats. He faces Democrat Penny Ronning, Independent Gary Buchanan and Libertarian Sam Rankin. Republican Ryan Zinke, former Secretary of the Interior under Trump, is running in the west. His opponents are Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb.

Western race

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday, Zinke said “as of today, we are in a police state where the FBI and the IRS can do whatever they want without cause. If they can do this to a former president, think what they can do to an average citizen.” He also said the IRS and FBI were “being used for political witch hunts.”

The Washington Post reported Tuesday the search was authorized by a court and part of an investigation into if Trump took documents that should have been sent to the National Archives instead to his Florida estate. Under the Presidential Records Act, documents related to the president's official duties must be preserved.

Zinke was also asked in an interview Monday, before news of the raid broke, about investigations into his actions while he was Secretary of the Interior. As a part of his answer, Zinke said “people don't trust the FBI, don't trust the DOJ, they don't trust the AG. We need to restore trust. We should be able to trust our government. “

“ … We need to return to accountability to make sure that our public officials are held accountable, and our federal employees are also held accountable,” Zinke continued.

Zinke was the subject of several investigations during his time as Secretary of the Interior. While he has been cleared in some, a report from that agency’s Inspector General released this February found that Zinke misused his official position and failed to abide by ethics obligations, as well as not complying fully when questioned by ethics officials. The investigation was related to his involvement working with a foundation on a project in Whitefish that he said he would not be involved with after being Secretary. Zinke has called the investigation a hit job.

He was also investigated over redrawing the boundaries of a national monument in Utah but cleared of wrongdoing. One probe by a grand jury into his statements to federal investigators about the permitting of a tribal casino is still pending.

In a statement Tuesday, Zinke said taking back the House was critical for Republicans to halt what he called abuse of powers.

“Leadership absolutely is important for holding government accountable,” Zinke said. "... Republicans need to be more judicious and wield the power taxpayers trust us with to investigate what matters.”

Tranel in a statement Wednesday pointed to the investigation against Zinke in light of his statements about the raid.

“He is still under federal investigation for lying about whether he was unduly influenced by donors when blocking a casino deal,” Tranel said. “ … No one is above the law”

In her campaign, Tranel has gone on offense against Zinke, working to highlight the investigations, both closed and still pending. On Wednesday she also pointed to Republicans in Congress that have called for revoking funding for federal law enforcement operations because of the Trump raid. That includes far-right House members Lauren Boebert, of Colorado; Paul Gosar, of Arizona; and Marjorie Taylor Greene; of Georgia, among others.

“They want to stop an ongoing, serious, and sensitive criminal investigation. Due process means letting evidence be gathered and making judgments on the facts that exist,” Tranel said. “Shutting down an investigation before we even know what is going on serves only to avoid accountability.”

While winning the western House seat in Montana could be a part of Republicans taking back a majority in Congress and enacting what McCarthy calls for, Zinke has not advocated for defunding those agencies. Zinke’s campaign said he would back a Federal Employees Accountability Act “to create a removal pathway for federal employees who abide their power or are bad public servants.”

Eastern race

In a statement emailed Tuesday, Rosendale said the DOJ “has been weaponized to go after the Left’s political opponents.”

“ … These types of actions are eroding the American people’s trust in our institutions. If this can happen to the former President of the United States, it can happen to you. The unprecedented raid, however, will only strengthen the Republican base, and it will bring a larger red wave in November.”

Ronning, a former Billings city councilperson who also works as an advocate against human trafficking, said that experience in working with the FBI and DOJ has shown getting warrants is not an easy task.

“These types of search warrants, they’re not random. These are the type of search warrants that have extensive work done to collect evidence to have a federal judge be able to sign off on them,” Ronning said in an interview Tuesday.

McCarthy’s vow to investigate the DOJ, Ronning said, is far from addressing the issues she’s hearing as she travels the district about an inability to find affordable housing, problems paying for health care and child care, and struggles to survive in the ag industry. She said elected officials should focus on those issues.

“It’s time that elected officials really start focusing on the needs of the people versus playing some sort of political chess game and bumping fists when they get to Washington, D.C. That serves no one,” Ronning said.

Ronning felt it would be irresponsible to form an opinion about the raid without further information but that she didn’t think conclusions should be drawn based on party affiliation.

Buchanan said Wednesday that the allegations “better be serious for the DOJ to take a step like this.”

“These records belong to the American people and may involve sensitive national security issues,” Buchanan said. “The sooner the results are publicly released, the better. Former President Trump is entitled to due process.”

Buchanan said he’s noticed both major parties rush to extremes following news of the raids.

Beyond the news about Trump, Buchanan said that he’s hearing from people while out knocking doors that they're tired of “the extremes of both parties and the excessive partnership.”

“If we start the next congressional session in January with these kinds of extremes, we’re once again in trouble,” Buchanan said.