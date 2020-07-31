Montana company, Bullock campaign call for ad to come down

The state has a procurement bureau at the Department of Administration, but the DEQ has the authority to do its own competitive bid and contracting process.

There's a procurement officer who works at DEQ who executes the agency's contract and the governor is not in any way involved, Harbage said.

Amber Conger, communications director at the Department of Administration, said in an email Friday the "governor has no involvement in the procurement or contracting process for the state of Montana."

That authority is granted under statute to the state Department of Administration.

Bullock's Senate campaign also said the ad was false.

"The claims in this ad are just not supported by the facts. First off, Gov. Bullock's brother resigned from Pioneer Technical Services before the governor was elected to public office, and his brother sold his shares in 2009 — four years before Bullock became governor," said press secretary Sean Manning. "Second, it is absolutely false that the governor 'steered' contracts to this Montana business — all contracts are issued in compliance with state procurement laws. …"

The same issue was the subject of an ad in 2012, which was replaced with a substitute ad from the Republican Governors Association. The ad made the same claim about Pioneer, and was removed after a letter again from Englund, this time representing Bullock's first governor campaign.

