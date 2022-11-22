Montana committee leaders selected for '23 session

Montana Republican legislators this week announced committee assignments for the upcoming session, the first where the party will hold a supermajority, with a mix of moderate and conservative lawmakers as chairs.

Despite a change in House Republican leadership that reflects the right wing of the caucus, committee chair assignments for the upcoming session flowed more from experience than from an ideological shift.

Incoming Speaker Matt Regier largely left committee chairs the same from last session, or elevated vice-chairs to the top role on committees whose past chairs were termed out. In an interview Tuesday, the Kalispell Republican said each assignment was an individual decision.

“We had conversations with each of the chairs, and I have full confidence that they’re all going to run great committees,” Regier said.

Committee chairs hold the power over scheduling for bill hearings and votes in their groups. That means they have the ability to effectively kill a bill by not scheduling it for a hearing or vote before key deadlines. They also run their committees and set much of the tone for the work done in those groups over the 90-day session that starts Jan. 4.

Regier is overseeing the largest GOP House majority in a decade, with 68 Republicans to the Democrats’ 32 lawmakers. He was elected last week over past Speaker Pro Tempore Casey Knudsen, of Malta, who was seen as a more moderate alternative to Regier.

Still, many of Regier’s committee chair assignments went to lawmakers aligned with the so-called “Conservative Solutions Caucus,” a bloc of GOP lawmakers who have at times worked with Democrats in past sessions to advance priorities like Medicaid expansion and infrastructure funding.

Among those appointments are the chairs of the Business and Finance; Education; Fish, Wildlife and Parks; State Administration; and Rules committees. Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, will remain chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee.

A leader within the Solutions Caucus, Jones said last week that he expected Regier to defer more to seniority than the hard-line Republicans who supported him as speaker.

“With this many people, there’s no perfect ‘fair,’” Jones said last week, following the caucus’s vote for its new speaker. He noted that while it’s atypical, the House can override a speaker’s assignments with a floor vote. “If you were to begin in such a manner that it took a floor vote to override you and there was a willingness to engage in such a vote, we’re probably off to a rough start.”

Several members of the party’s right wing will hold the top spots on other committees, including Human Services, Natural Resources and Judiciary. Regier appointed his sister, Rep. Amy Regier of Kalispell, to the top Judiciary post. She served as the vice-chair during the 2021 session.

If the same pattern of succession holds in the 2025 session, the chairmanships could prove far more favorable for the party’s right wing next time around. The GOP vice chairs selected for many committees draw from the party’s right, from Appropriations and House Administration to Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

In one notable exception to the succession of vice-chairs to chairmanships, Rep. Jennifer Carlson will take the helm of House Human Services instead of Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, who remains the committee’s vice-chair.

A freshman legislator last session, Carlson gained prominence as the sponsor of Montana’s “vaccine discrimination” bill, which became law in 2021 and made Montana the only state to prohibit vaccine mandates for most private businesses.

“Rep. Carlson has spent a lot of time in there in Health and Human Services,” Regier said. “She’s invested, she knows that department inside and out, has been working with that department. I know her peers know that too, have seen that hard work from her in the interim.”

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said she didn’t see any major surprises in the majority appointments.

“Our expectation is that chairs will run the committees, adhere to the rules, adhere to decorums and be respectful and communicative with our vice-chairs,” she said Tuesday.

Each committee has two vice-chairs, one chosen by each party. Nearly all of Abbott's vice-chair appointments were Democrats with prior experience on that committee.

“Our leadership team’s approach to committee assignments was building the best team that could deliver for Montanans on each committee,” she said.

The House committees where the chairs return from last session are:

Rep. Joshua Kassmier, Agriculture

Rep. Llew Jones, Appropriations;

Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, Fish, Wildlife and Parks;

Rep. Steve Gunderson, Natural Resources

Rep. Becky Beard, Taxation

Rep. Denley Loge, Transportation.

The committees where the vice chairs became chairs are:

Rep. Ed Buttrey, Business and Labor

Rep. Fred Anderson, Education

Rep. Katie Zolnikov, Energy, Technology and Federal Relations

Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, Fish, Wildlife and Parks;

Rep. Amy Regier, Judiciary

Rep. Larry Brewster, Local Government

Rep. Casey Knudsen, Rules

The Senate's Committee on Committees, made up of Republicans, makes appointments for that body. Previous chairs retained their positions, but several committees will see new chairs.

Republicans expanded their majority in the Senate by three to 34 seats to Democrats’ 16. Sen. Tom McGilvray, R-Billings, who chairs the Committee on Committees, noted that having additional Republicans means more slots to fill on committees, which he said worked to get those on the majority into committees they requested.

“We talk to every senator on their preferences, their talents and do that formally through a form sent out pre–caucus,” he said. “(The Committee on Committees) meets and considers all those things.”

The Committee on Committees also considers seniority as well as what are important issues in legislators’ districts when making appointments, McGilvray said.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers of Belgrade said Democrats were generally happy with the appointments and appreciated the work of the Committee on Committees.

“I think (Democratic senators) got most committees where they requested,” he said. “There’re always exceptions and compromises to make, but in general they met a lot of our requests and we got the talent where we needed it.”

The Senate committees with returning chairs are:

Sen. Keith Regier, Judiciary,

Sen. Daniel Salomon, Education,

Sen. Steve Hinebauch, Fish and Game

Sen. Jeff Welborn, Natural Resources

Sen. Mike Lang, Agriculture

The Senate Committees with new chairs are:

Sen. Greg Hertz (previous vice chair), Taxation

Sen. Jason Small, Business, Labor and Economic Affairs

Sen. John Esp, Finance and Claims

Sen. Chris Friedel, Local Government

Sen. Tom McGilvray, Public Health

Sen. Walt Sales, Energy

Sen. Mike Cuffe, State Administration

Sen. Theresa Manzella, Highways and Transportation