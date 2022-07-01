Montana clinics say they can't provide medication abortions to patients from states with total bans

After a letter circulated online saying Planned Parenthood of Montana will not perform medication abortions for patients in states like South Dakota with now near-total abortion bans, the head of the organization said the change was because of "the rapidly changing landscape for abortion access across the country and amid the cruel intention of anti-abortion politicians to sow chaos and confusion."

A statement and letter from Planned Parenthood CEO and President Martha Fuller made it clear that "Planned Parenthood of Montana will continue to serve patients from out of state who are seeking abortion," though only for surgical abortions.

The change comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last week overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that ensured access to abortions, leaving the decision now up to individual states. Abortion is legal in Montana.

Medication abortions have very low risk of side effects and require fewer trips to a clinic, meaning less travel for people seeking them in a state where they don't live. They are generally done up to 10 weeks in a pregnancy. The percentage of people who have abortions through medication has risen from 29% in 2014 to 39% in 2017, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks abortion data.

According to legal filings in challenges to abortion laws in Montana, Planned Parenthood of Montana wrote that medication abortion makes up about 75% of those done by the organization.

" ... Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe, we must make decisions around the provision of abortion care in consideration of the rapidly changing landscape for abortion access across the country and amid the cruel intention of anti-abortion politicians to sow chaos and confusion," Fuller said in an emailed statement Thursday. "No matter what, Planned Parenthood of Montana will do whatever we can to protect patients, providers, and health center staff. Access to abortion in Montana remains constitutionally protected and is available.”

In her letter to providers, Fuller said the "risk around cross-state provision of services are currently less than clear, with the potential for both civil and criminal action."

Some places, like Texas, have passed laws to attempt to limit abortions by relying on civil enforcement through private citizens, which further muddies the legal waters.

Blue Mountain Clinic, a family practice and primary care clinic in Missoula, told the Missoulian after the Supreme Court's order it expected an increase in demand for services from out-of-state patients, but would also limit who it could provide medication abortion to.

Aside from South Dakota, the list of states that Planned Parenthood of Montana can no longer provide medication abortion to includes residents of Idaho, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The letter says Ohio and Texas' ban at six weeks means Planned Parenthood of Montana can't provide medication abortions to patients form those states after that point.

Every state bordering Montana — Idaho, Wyoming and North and South Dakota — has some form of trigger law meant to ban abortion in the event the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe.

In Montana, access to pre-viability abortions is protected by the state Constitution's privacy provisions, as articulated in a 1999 state Supreme Court decision known as Armstrong. The state's Republican attorney general, however, is asking the Montana Supreme Court to reverse that previous decision. In a filing this week he cited the U.S. Supreme Court's order in a brief filed with Montana's high court asking for further opportunities to file briefs given the changed national landscape.

Following a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood of Montana last year, three new abortion laws passed by the 2021 Legislature are on hold for now.

The laws temporarily blocked would ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; require a woman to be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; and require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion and block providing the medication through the mail.

Medication abortion is safe and effective, with pregnancies terminated 99.6% of the time and a 0.4% risk of major complications. The mortality rate is 0.00064%, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

About 60% of abortions are among people in their 20s, according to Guttmacher, and nearly half of those who get abortions live below the federal poverty line. Fifty-nine percent of abortions are for people who already have children.

