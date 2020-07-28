Montana clerks call for general election by mail

The letter says that elections workers have watched as other states dealt with a lack of judges, in-person crowding, voter confusion and "worst of all, we saw spread of the coronavirus linked to the elections."

The letter raised ethical concerns about the health risks to election judges and others at polling places. Counties have been surveying election judges and "so far, hundreds of election judges are not willing or able to work at the polls," Siaperas wrote. Counties also said they'd expect judges who sign up to work to cancel or drop out at the last minute if the pandemic continued or worsened.

Counties were also reluctant to accept the responsibility for the health of judges. Election judges are generally older; about 73% are 61 years old or older, according to the letter.

"Judges would be working in positions with the greatest community exposure, and many are not willing to participate this year for just that reason," the letter says.

The letter also cited "COVID-19 fatigue," saying a few election judges said it was not their job to enforce social distancing and worried about being harassed or harmed.