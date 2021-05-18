Montana Chief justice signals courts to loosen COVID restrictions

"Again, I cannot overstate how impressed I am by the work of each of you during this historic pandemic," he wrote. "The Judicial Branch continued to meet its constitutional and statutory obligations despite the most significant public health emergency in more than a hundred years. Individual judges, court staff and our court partners are to be commended for their efforts."

Face coverings are no longer required in courts but can be ordered locally, McGrath wrote Monday. Courts can continue using remote hearings, and attorneys or litigants who are at high-risk should be allowed to do so, he added.

Distancing should be maintained as appropriate for each community and signage should remain at courthouses telling people who are ill to not enter the building, McGrath wrote.

Court officials conducting trials must, "at a minimum," use enhanced questionnaires to shorten the jury selection process; excuse jurors in advance who are at high-risk for the virus; work with local health officials to manage the number of jurors; and make hand sanitizer available to jurors and others in the courtroom.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.