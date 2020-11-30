Montana certifies election results

Montana's secretary of state certified the Nov. 3 election results by Monday's deadline.
The certification comes after the Board of State Canvassers met Monday to sign off on the results. Certification makes the outcome of Montana's election official. It comes after the board met earlier in the month to randomly pick races, ballot issues and precincts to audit.
The certification cements the results of an election that saw a Republican sweep of all the statewide races on the ballot, as well as the party building on its majority in the Legislature.
Certification is a process that normally flies under the radar, but this year it's in a spotlight as outgoing Republican President Donald Trump has tried, so far unsuccessfully, to stop the process in some battleground states.
Many congressional Republicans have not yet acknowledged that Trump lost and former Vice President Joe Biden is the president-elect. After all the major news outlets called the race for Biden, Montana's Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, through a spokeswoman, said the race was still "not settled yet." Two weeks ago he reiterated the same stance. His office did not return an email Monday answering what he thought about the election now.
Montana's Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, on the day the presidential race was called, tweeted out that Trump should acknowledge his loss and congratulate Biden.
Many states have certified their election results, and a little more than a dozen have deadlines in the coming two weeks. The electoral college takes its formal vote Dec. 14.
While Trump's administration had been refused to work with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the incoming administration received its first intelligence briefing Monday. Last week Trump's team began formally starting the transition process, though Trump has still not conceded.
