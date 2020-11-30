Montana certifies election results

Montana's secretary of state certified the Nov. 3 election results by Monday's deadline.

The certification comes after the Board of State Canvassers met Monday to sign off on the results. Certification makes the outcome of Montana's election official. It comes after the board met earlier in the month to randomly pick races, ballot issues and precincts to audit.

Certification is a process that normally flies under the radar, but this year it's in a spotlight as outgoing Republican President Donald Trump has tried, so far unsuccessfully, to stop the process in some battleground states.