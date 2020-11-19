Montana businesses sue state over COVID-19 violation claims

KALISPELL — Five businesses in Montana have filed counterclaims against the state after being accused of violating public health orders intended to the limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Flathead County businesses were accused of disregarding social distancing and mask mandates implemented by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, The Daily Inter Lake reported.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services filed a lawsuit against the Remington Bar, Sykes Diner and Scotty's Bar in Kalispell, and the Ferndale Market and Your Turn Mercantile-Your Lucky Turn Casino near Bigfork after sending inspectors in October.

The businesses filed a counter lawsuit claiming the agency selectively targeted them and hurt them financially, officials said. The lawsuit is seeking damages, attorney fees and a judgment saying the health department does not have the authority to enforce the governor's mandates.

"The department's decision to file this action against my client was a clear abuse of the legal process, especially as they did not even bother to contact my client about any purported violations prior to filing suit," said Connor Walker, an attorney for the Remington Bar in Whitefish.

