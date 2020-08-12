Montana budget strong, but tax hikes on the table

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — Montana's general fund balance is high enough to cover any coronavirus-related revenue losses in the coming fiscal year, state financial analysts said Wednesday, but the budget deficit could grow to over $250 million by 2023.

The state's revenues in Fiscal Year 2021 are predicted to be $300 million less than estimated in 2019, when the Montana legislature last met. But the general fund balance is estimated at $452 million, which is enough to cover the decreased revenues.

However, analysts predict that the state's expenditures will continue to be higher than its revenues through 2023, leading to a projected $253 million shortfall.

Montana law requires a balanced state budget. The Democratic chair of the Legislative Finance Committee suggested potential tax increases Wednesday, while a Republican leader said he favored spending cuts.

Rep. Kimberly Dudik, D-Missoula, proposed numerous possible tax increases to offset future budget shortfalls.