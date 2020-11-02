Montana breaks voting record

"And then you've got all the other races. Governor is an interesting race, and I think people feel pretty strongly about that race as well. And then you have the fact the state has made it as easy as it every has been to cast a ballot, even down to the stamped envelope so you don't have to scrounge around in your wallet or purse to cast a ballot. You just have to express your opinion and get it to a box somewhere."

In Missoula County, more than 64,175 people had voted by Monday morning, surpassing the 2016 total of 61,761 and putting turnout so far this election at 70% there.

"It's going pretty darn good," said county elections administrator Bradley Seaman on Monday afternoon. Seaman said the county started preparing returned ballots Thursday night and then started counting them at 8 a.m. Monday morning after a mandatory pause over the weekend. Opening and getting ballots ready to process and then starting the counting Monday is new for Montana this year after the 2019 state Legislature passed a law allowing counties that head start.

Still, Seaman said with a two-page ballot, it'll take some time to count everything.