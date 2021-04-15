Montana bill would make daylight saving time permanent if neighbors do the same

If enough other states around Montana moved to year-round daylight saving time, the Big Sky State would follow suit under a bill advancing through the Legislature.

Going back to at least 2009, lawmakers have weighed doing away with the twice-yearly springing forward and the falling back, either through adopting daylight saving time permanently or only keeping Mountain Standard Time.

In the past, arguments for and against the proposals have been plentiful and ranged from frustrations over disruption of sleep cycles to debate over what's the most dangerous for traffic.

One common objection to prior bills has been that it would create conflict with other states, which this year's iteration aimed to eliminate.

Under Senate Bill 254, from Sen. Mary McNally, D-Billings, Montana would move to daylight saving time if at least four other Western states did and it's approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation or Congress.