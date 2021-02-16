Montana bill would designate antifa as domestic terrorism

HELENA — Montana lawmakers are considering a bill that would designate antifa as a domestic terrorism group, despite no evidence of antifa activities in the state.

The intent of the measure is to "send a message that we as a state won't tolerate a group like this coming into our state," bill sponsor Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, told members of the Montana House Judiciary Committee during a Tuesday hearing.

Short for "anti-fascists," antifa is not a single organization but rather an umbrella term for far-left leaning militant groups that confront or resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations.

Opponents of the bill said during the hearing that it would be inappropriate to designate antifa as a domestic terrorism group while ignoring other groups accused of domestic violence. Those include groups that participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol last month.

Mitchell said the intention of the measure is to target antifa, but the bill also calls on the U.S. President, the U.S. Congress and the Montana governor "to combat the spread of all forms of domestic terrorism, including white supremacist terrorism."

John Driscoll, a former Democratic state lawmaker, called the measure "a wasteful distraction from the real problem."