Montana bill would ban local communities from ordinances on vaping

"This is a legal product. I think any change made to it should come before the House and the Senate here in the Capitol. Some of these local controls we've seen, from the COVID pandemic at the local level, are a little bit out of control," Marshall said.

Annie Tegen, with the ‎Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, told lawmakers that blocking local governments from making their own decisions would hurt children.

"This really takes away the communities' right to pass their own laws," Tegen said.

Cynthia Stremba, with Parents Against Vaping and E-Cigarettes, said research shows youth who use vaping products are four times more likely to become adult smokers.

"Flavors are the preferred vehicle," Stremba said. "Communities really need the ability to act to protect their kids."

But Tommie Dobbs, the co-owner of Liberty Vapor in Missoula, said if communities enact bans on things like flavored vaping products, her store would close. Missoula had passed a ban on flavored vaping products, but delayed enforcement until May after it was sued.

Dobbs said flavored vaping products make up 70% of her juice sales.