Montana bill targeting prescriptive easements amended again, passes committee

“Where a dispute exists, the exercise of eminent domain is the preferred constitutional manner in which the recreating public acquires public access easements, rather than confiscation of private property rights in the name of the public by surrogates and nonprofit groups,” the bill states.

The bill also eliminates the ability for litigants to file for attorney fees by stating that a legal concept called the “private attorney general doctrine” does not apply to public access prescriptive easements. Fitzpatrick explained that under most circumstances, someone filing a lawsuit cannot be awarded attorney fees. An exception to that is the private attorney general doctrine, where essentially a private attorney acts in place of the government on behalf of an issue that is in the public interest, he said.

The issue, as Fitzpatrick sees it, is that awarding attorney fees can erode preservation of private property rights.

“It really becomes … a sledgehammer to force people to settle or give up claims,” he said. “… If you think you’ve got a legitimate case you should be able to defend it without having to worry about being stuck with a big bill at the end of the day.”