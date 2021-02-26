Montana bill seeks to charge doctors assisting in suicides

HELENA — The Montana Senate is considering a bill that would make it illegal for doctors to help terminal patients take their own life.

The bill heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday would open doctors up to possible homicide charges if they prescribe a lethal dose of medication at the request of their patients.

A 2009 state Supreme Court decision protects doctors from prosecution for the practice, though it is not explicitly allowed in state law.

Supporters of the bill said that allowing physician-assisted death would send the wrong message to those considering suicide in the state. Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the U.S.

"Once allowed this is a severely slippery slope," said bill sponsor Republican Sen. Carl Glimm. "We need to show in every way we can that suicide is wrong."

Opponents of the bill made clear that medically assisted death is not related to the state's suicide rate. The practice is only available to those suffering from terminal disease.

"Medical aid in dying is not suicide. These patients are not depressed — they are dying. There is a very big difference," said Dr. Colette Kirchhoff, a hospice and palliative care physician from Bozeman. "It's a way to alleviate suffering."