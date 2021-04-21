Montana bill regulating pharmacy benefit managers close to passage

A bill to allow the state auditor some regulatory oversight over pharmacy benefit managers, the middle broker between drug manufacturers, health insurers and pharmacies, is advancing with broad bipartisan support.
Senate Bill 395 is carried by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson. Under the legislation, the state auditor, who is also the commissioner of securities and insurance, would have the power to license and regulate pharmacy benefit managers. It cleared an initial vote in the House 96-3. It faces one more vote in that chamber before heading to the Senate to review House amendments. If it clears that step, it's heading to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk.
"Senate Bill 395 ... provides the needed transparency regarding the actual costs and accessibility of medications. Transparency is going to allow health plans the ability to negotiate better contracts with the PBMs and the ability to know whether the PBM is saving the health plan money," said Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Great Falls Republican who carried the bill in the House.
The legislation is intended to help address the high cost of prescription drug prices by better illustrating the cost of medications, where rebates go and more.
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in October clarified states have the ability to regulate pharmacy benefit managers.
Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) work between drug manufacturers, health insurers and pharmacies. They develop the formularies that determine what drugs are covered by health insurance providers, negotiate prices and rebates and facilitate reimbursement to pharmacies for drugs they dispense. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling late last year clarified that states have the power to regulate PBMs.
Because getting on a formulary can make or break a drug's profitability, manufactures often offer rebates or other incentives for PBMs to include their products on the list. But there's no requirement those pricing breaks are passed on to ultimately result in lower costs for consumers.
The bill would also require PBMs to disclose the aggregate amount of rebates received by the PBM, as well as other information about wholesale drug costs.
The state auditor and pharmacists around the state spoke in support of the bill as it worked through the session, as well as Gianforte's health policy adviser, Charlie Brereton.
This session's legislation comes on the heels of a bill that was vetoed last session by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. In his veto, part of the concerns Bullock raised included a narrow approach that would only affect the individual insurance market. An effort to override the veto failed.