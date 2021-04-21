Montana bill regulating pharmacy benefit managers close to passage

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in October clarified states have the ability to regulate pharmacy benefit managers.

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) work between drug manufacturers, health insurers and pharmacies. They develop the formularies that determine what drugs are covered by health insurance providers, negotiate prices and rebates and facilitate reimbursement to pharmacies for drugs they dispense. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling late last year clarified that states have the power to regulate PBMs.

Because getting on a formulary can make or break a drug's profitability, manufactures often offer rebates or other incentives for PBMs to include their products on the list. But there's no requirement those pricing breaks are passed on to ultimately result in lower costs for consumers.

The bill would also require PBMs to disclose the aggregate amount of rebates received by the PBM, as well as other information about wholesale drug costs.

The state auditor and pharmacists around the state spoke in support of the bill as it worked through the session, as well as Gianforte's health policy adviser, Charlie Brereton.