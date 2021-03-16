Montana bill proposes 90-day state stockpile of PPE

A health crisis would not be limited to an infectious disease, but could include natural disasters or other events that cause shortages, he added.

The bill was supported by Democrats but saw a mix of support and opposition among Republicans.

Rep. Wendy McKamey, R-Ulm, said the pandemic revealed a lack of preparedness in the state.

“We were caught flat-footed, in fact we were so ill prepared it was stunning,” she said, adding that HB 388 was a common sense approach to being better prepared for the next disaster.

Rep. Geraldine Custer, R-Forsyth, felt the bill offered a good public-private approach that could buy the state time if supply chains were again disrupted.

Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, opposed the bill, believing it was an overreach of government and discouraged personal responsibility.

Senate Majority Leader Sue Vinton of Billings also opposed the bill, saying she appreciated the forward-thinking approach but that she preferred task forces looking at spending the latest round of federal COVID relief should take up the issue.

Stafman, citing the stories of strained health care workers, said several states are spending millions of dollars after the pandemic to create PPE stockpiles.