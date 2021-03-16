Montana bill proposes 90-day state stockpile of PPE

The state of Montana would maintain a 90-day stockpile of personal protective equipment for health care workers under a bill that received narrow initial approval from the Montana House on Tuesday.
The House voted 52-48 on second reading in favor of House Bill 388 from Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman. The vote moves the bill to the House Appropriations Committee and it also must pass a final vote if it is to move to the Senate.
The bill would tap $10 million in federal coronavirus relief aid for a revolving stockpile of PPE with enough supply to meet the needs of Montana’s hospitals. The bill creates public-private health crisis working group to manage the stockpile.
“It’s an important part of our obligation to create the infrastructure to keep Montanans safe,” Stafman told the body.
During the coronavirus pandemic, a surge in PPE use both nationally and globally along with the breakdown of supply chains caused significant shortages. The pandemic was marked by reuse and rationing of PPE and donations of hand-sewn cloth masks from local communities.
Currently the state health department holds a two-day stockpile of PPE – an amount shown to be woefully inadequate for the scale of the crisis, Stafman said.
A health crisis would not be limited to an infectious disease, but could include natural disasters or other events that cause shortages, he added.
The bill was supported by Democrats but saw a mix of support and opposition among Republicans.
Rep. Wendy McKamey, R-Ulm, said the pandemic revealed a lack of preparedness in the state.
“We were caught flat-footed, in fact we were so ill prepared it was stunning,” she said, adding that HB 388 was a common sense approach to being better prepared for the next disaster.
Rep. Geraldine Custer, R-Forsyth, felt the bill offered a good public-private approach that could buy the state time if supply chains were again disrupted.
Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, opposed the bill, believing it was an overreach of government and discouraged personal responsibility.
Senate Majority Leader Sue Vinton of Billings also opposed the bill, saying she appreciated the forward-thinking approach but that she preferred task forces looking at spending the latest round of federal COVID relief should take up the issue.
Stafman, citing the stories of strained health care workers, said several states are spending millions of dollars after the pandemic to create PPE stockpiles.
“We’re flirting with disaster by not preparing,” he said.