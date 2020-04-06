Montana at 319 COVID-19 cases, 6 have died

As Montana is expected to extend its stay-at-home order for another two weeks, the state hit 319 known COVID-19 cases Monday, according to numbers from the state, with six deaths reported statewide and 27 hospitalizations.
The state public health laboratory in Helena has processed 6,985 tests for Montanans, though that does not capture tests health care providers send to private labs.
Gov. Steve Bullock said early last week 32 people had recovered from the illness, caused by the coronavirus, though there's not been an update since. The state and local public health officers have said that number is hard to provide as they are spending resources tracking contacts of known cases and rely on doctors to provide that information.
Gallatin County remains the state's hot spot, with 118 cases by Monday evening.
Yellowstone County has 47; Flathead has 31; Missoula has 24; Lewis and Clark and Toole each have 15; Butte-Silver Bow and Cascade each have 11; Madison has nine; Lincoln has seven; Park has six; Lake has five; Broadwater has four; Anaconda-Deer Lodge has three; Carbon, Jefferson and Ravalli each have two; and Beaverhead, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill, Liberty and Glacier all have one.
Toole County, with a population of about 4,800, has been hit especially hard by the virus at least in part because of an outbreak in an assisted living facility there. Three of the state's six deaths have been there, and there were 15 cases by Monday.
- Evictions and foreclosures in the state are paused, as well as utility shutoffs.
- People traveling to or returning home from Montana must self-quarantine for two weeks.
- Montana is under a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order is in effect through April 10 but could be extended.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Montana is under an emergency order and public K-12 schools have closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Counties can choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
Photos of the coronavirus response in Montana
Metra shelter
Metra shelter
St. Patrick Mass
Montana National Guard soldiers screen passengers
National Guard
Business signage
Safety measures
Empty shelves
Church at home
"Thank You Healthcare Workers"
Reusable masks
Smiley face mask
Masked skeletons
Crow recreation
Deserted airport
Crow recreation
Believe in Butte
Hooligan's Sports Bar
Unicorn shopping
"I Love You" Butte students and teachers share a moment
Billings playgrounds closed
Seeley Lake
Seeley Lake
Tech lends hospital beds and equipment to St. James for use during the pandemic
Carroll College senior Taryn Neameyer delivers groceries to Yvonne Blackburn Friday at Eagle's Manor.
Broadwater teacher parade
Headframe Spirits makes sanitizer in Butte
Trailhead sanitizer
Montanans ordered to shelter in place
Filling time while furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic
Red Lodge sign
Coronavirus dinosaur
The Northern Hotel
Fire Department personal protective equipment
Teacher Parade
Missoula Children's Theatre tour truck
Face mask on UM griz statue
Cleaning the gym
Supply shortages
Southgate Mall
Butte teachers hand out 'learning packets'
Quarantine
A healthcare worker tests a patient for Covid-19
Health-care workers
Covid-19 tests
TSA employees
Art packs
Butte family makes masks during pandemic
Butte teachers hand out learning packets
Clever marketing
Mountain Line buses
Kindness during a pandemic
Drive-up COVID-19 testing
Paper products in high demand
Empty Caras Park
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Fish and chips
Missoula Costco
Coronavirus kindness in Butte
'Stop the Spread' signs
Lasso the Moon
Sack breakfast
Babcock Theatre sign
Empty shelves and limited supplies
Library books
Business Take-out 2
Coronavirus Cleaning
Gov. Bullock
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.