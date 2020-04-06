You are the owner of this article.
Montana at 319 COVID-19 cases, 6 have died
As Montana is expected to extend its stay-at-home order for another two weeks, the state hit 319 known COVID-19 cases Monday, according to numbers from the state, with six deaths reported statewide and 27 hospitalizations.

The state public health laboratory in Helena has processed 6,985 tests for Montanans, though that does not capture tests health care providers send to private labs. 

Gov. Steve Bullock said early last week 32 people had recovered from the illness, caused by the coronavirus, though there's not been an update since. The state and local public health officers have said that number is hard to provide as they are spending resources tracking contacts of known cases and rely on doctors to provide that information.

Gallatin County remains the state's hot spot, with 118 cases by Monday evening.

Yellowstone County has 47; Flathead has 31; Missoula has 24; Lewis and Clark and Toole each have 15; Butte-Silver Bow and Cascade each have 11; Madison has nine; Lincoln has seven; Park has six; Lake has five; Broadwater has four; Anaconda-Deer Lodge has three; Carbon, Jefferson and Ravalli each have two; and Beaverhead, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill, Liberty and Glacier all have one.

Toole County, with a population of about 4,800, has been hit especially hard by the virus at least in part because of an outbreak in an assisted living facility there. Three of the state's six deaths have been there, and there were 15 cases by Monday.

