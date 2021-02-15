Montana asks state legislature for $44 million from federal rental assistance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Depending on how our economy is going, there may be a greater need out there that we don’t have our hands around yet,” Cohen said.

Rep. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, questioned if demand would be high enough to use the $44 million the department is asking for.

“We’re talking about from now until the end of June, so that’s a period of a couple of months, you’re thinking that you’ll be able to expend significantly more than double the money even though a third of the people that were eligible for last year’s program are now not eligible because they’re homeowners?” Glimm asked.

Cohen said like other states including Wyoming, Montana “unexpectedly received a lower number of applications” because of challenges to inform people about the assistance through press releases, TV and radio ads and public service announcements. Cohen also said people who received the then-$600 supplemental unemployment payments from the federal government may have had their incomes pushed above the threshold to qualify for assistance. Those payments are no longer being made.