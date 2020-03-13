Montana announces first 4 cases of coronavirus

Also Friday, Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls declared a public health emergency. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, the Malmstrom public affairs officer, said a test came back negative for a woman who is related to a service member stationed at the base and came in contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19. The woman was kept in isolation until the test came back Friday.

"As of right now we have no confirmed cases," Guiao-Corpuz said. "A lot of this is just because of a culmination of everything that's been going on in surrounding states and within Montana."

Declaring an emergency at Malmstrom lets base leaders do things like close facilities, limit activities, restrict movement, put into place quarantine or isolation and more. It's in effect for 30 days unless it's extended or terminated.

There are about 1,000 COVID-19 tests available in Montana, and testing is ordered at the discretion of a person's health care provider, said Todd Harwell, administrator of the Public Health and Safety Division of the state health department. On Thursday at a press conference announcing the state-level emergency order, Harwell said the state has about 400 open medical-surgical hospital beds, though other types of beds could be adapted to use if needed.