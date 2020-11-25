Montana announces $13M in coronavirus relief for schools

HELENA — Montana schools will receive nearly $13 million in additional coronavirus relief funds before Dec. 30, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Wednesday.

Public and private schools were allowed to request additional funding in October after Bullock directed $75 million in July from the state's coronavirus relief funds to K-12 schools. More than 180 schools were approved for additional funding.

The new funding includes about $5.7 million in unspent funding from the original $75 million allocated to schools and about $7.2 in newly allocated funds.

Federal coronavirus relief funds must be spent by the end of December and Bullock called on Congress to pass additional school financing relief for 2021.

"While this additional funding will serve our schools with continued needs through the end of this year, our schools head into the new year empty handed," Bullock, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The new school funding was announced as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state remains high.