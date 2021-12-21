Montana among 2 dozen states challenging vax mandate for Head Start workers

Montana is one of the 24 states that on Tuesday signed onto a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's vaccine and masking requirements at Head Start programs.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Louisiana, takes aim at a recent federal provision requiring vaccines for Head Start teachers, staff and volunteers, as well as face masks for students aged 2 and older. Children ages 5 and up are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Head Start is a federal program that provides funding to local education programs for preschool-aged children from lower-income families. In a press release announcing the new lawsuit, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said the state has 20 organizations receiving Head Start funding, employing 1,500 workers.

The plaintiff states argue that the administration's requirements overstep the executive branch's authority, violate the federal law that authorizes Head Start and run afoul of the 10th Amendment's reservation of powers to the states. They also argue the rules violate several other federal laws.

Democratic President Joe Biden has sought to wield federal agencies and funding to bolster the United States' stagnant rate of vaccinations against the coronavirus. He has pushed back against Republican-led challenges to his vaccine mandates, accusing GOP leaders of being "cavalier with the health of their communities."

In the press release, Knudsen called the masking requirements for children in Head Start "ridiculous" and said the rules will have a detrimental effect on local communities.

"Head Start organizations in Montana are facing challenges finding staff who can provide the early childhood education services communities need," the attorney general stated in a press release. "Firing workers and telling volunteers they’re not wanted is going to make that problem worse. Children in Montana will suffer because of President Biden’s policies.”

The lawsuit asks the court to declare the Head Start requirements unlawful. The plaintiffs have also asked for a preliminary injunction putting the rules on hold while the case proceeds.

When Biden announced many of the federal vaccine requirements in September, it was framed as a response to the summertime surge of COVID cases fueled by the more-contagious delta variant. The challenge to the Head Start rule comes as cases are again climbing rapidly in parts of the country, a day after the even faster-spreading omicron variant became the virus's dominant strain in the U.S.

Montana officials announced the state's first detection of the new variant Monday, after all but a handful of states had reported omicron cases. While daily COVID-19 cases have fallen over the past two months in Montana, the state's caseload has followed previous surges of the virus elsewhere in the country.

The lawsuit has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who last month sided with a group of Republican-led states, including Montana, by granting a preliminary injunction for a separate vaccine requirement from the Biden administration.

That rule would require all health care workers at organizations funded by Medicaid or Medicare to be fully vaccinated. Doughty's order pausing that requirement applied nationwide.

Another regulation from the Biden administration, requiring vaccines for most employees of federal contractors, was put on hold nationwide by a federal court on Dec. 7. On Monday, a federal judge granted another injunction in a separate challenge to that rule, which applies only to the 10 states that filed it, Montana included.

And last week, Biden's most far-reaching vaccine requirements — that workplaces with 100 or more employees mandate vaccinations or weekly COVID testing for most staff — were reinstated after a federal judge overturned an injunction. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is enforcing that rule, announced it would move the deadline for compliance back to February. It had been slated to take effect Jan. 4. While Montana lawmakers passed legislation earlier this year banning employers from requiring vaccines, it's likely the federal requirement would supersede that.

