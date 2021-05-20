The state of Montana is trading Holsteins for hens at Montana State Prison, hopeful that a new pheasant rearing and release program will help recruit hunters and provide inmates continued work opportunities.

House Bill 637, a wide-ranging and hotly debated bill brought by Joliet Republican Rep. Seth Berglee, includes $1 million in funding for a new pheasant program at the Montana State Prison. Plans call for the birds to be released on state wildlife management areas ahead of youth hunting seasons — the first time in nearly four decades the state will be raising and stocking pheasants.

Recruitment, retention and reactivation, commonly called the “Three Rs” of hunting, is part of a national push to bolster hunter numbers. Recognizing that hunting is not only about shooting a bird, FWP sees the pheasant releases as an opportunity for early success, especially as young people try hunting, said Quentin Kujala, FWP’s chief of staff.

“There’s a whole body of evidence that at that stage of someone’s hunting career, success with a bird in hand or a fish in hand is really important,” he said. “If there’s not some element of success, evidence suggests new (hunting) recruits tend to drift off to other places.”

Ring-necked pheasants are not native to North America, but are widely distributed after being imported from Asia. Although an exact date is not known, pheasants are believed to have been introduced in Montana before 1895. Birds would continue to be released in the early 1900s, and by 1929 the state of Montana built state-run pheasant farms at Warm Springs, Billings, Fort Peck and Moiese. By 1982 nearly 900,000 birds had been released, Kujala said. That was the year the state discontinued its stocking programs with funding then focused more on habitat for wild birds to prosper.

Before HB 637, pen-raised pheasants could be released in two different ways.

Shooting preserves are private operations that may release birds to be hunted outside of regular hunting seasons. The preserves are subject to state permitting and reporting.

FWP also runs its Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program. That program is primarily focused on improving habitat for pheasants and other game birds, such as funding shelter belts or providing some leftover crops to supply food through the winter.

One part of the enhancement program also provides grant funding for pheasant releases with birds privately sourced, usually to kick-start a private land population after habitat projects, Kujala said. But that funding is fairly lightly used and habitat has continued to be the primary focus.

The new stocking program is not an effort to expand the number of wild birds, but purely to bolster numbers on wildlife management areas for the youth and subsequent general pheasant seasons.

“I think the emphasis here is that this is not about trying to establish new pheasant populations, it’s about augmenting populations that are there presently, and bolstering them, if you will, for those youth seasons,” Kujala said.

While the heartiness of pen-raised birds varies, they generally have far lower survivability than wild birds and do not out-compete wild birds for resources, he continued. Because pheasants are already exotic, FWP does not have concerns that the introductions could affect the gene pools, and the birds are certified as disease-free.

Wild populations of pheasants often fluctuate from year-to-year based on the severity of the winter and weather during spring nesting periods.

In order to fund the new program FWP will tap dollars from the Pittman-Robertson Act, a federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition, as well as some state license money. The rearing and releases are funded as a new program and will not mean a funding loss for other programs, Kujala said.

With a goal of 50,000 birds per year, the cost per bird has not yet been determined due to uncertainty with expenses of standing up the prison program with training and equipment, Kujala said.

Still, the price tag came with some sticker shock for several legislators and some interest groups. Hearings included debate on whether the funding was a waste of money considering the low survivability of pen-raised birds and an ongoing need for habitat dollars, or whether the state should be pushing put-and-take style hunting practices. They noted that privately sold birds cost less, although FWP said in-state private operations could likely not meet the state's 50,000-bird demand.

Ultimately, the $1 million remained in the bill as it passed the Legislature, with some legislators touting it as a benefit to both the inmates at the Department of Corrections and hunters.

Ross Wagner, who heads up the agriculture program at Montana Correctional Enterprises, said the program will take some time to scale to full size.

The prison work program sold off about 270 cows in mid-December, which marked the end of MCE’s 30-year contract with Darigold, the product brand for a Pacific Northwest dairy cooperative with headquarters in Seattle. The program held on to about 70 head to milk twice a day, enough to sustain the prison and deliver to nine other Department of Corrections facilities around the state.

Wagner said earlier this month that while HB 637 may have successfully emerged from the Legislature, the designs for a pheasant farm in Deer Lodge are still “up in the air, as far as I know.”

“I’ve been looking at some existing buildings to see if it would work here,” Wagner said. “It sounds exciting, though. I think it would be a good training program for these guys.”

The job skills in raising pheasants may not have the same applicability as a dairy operation, but Wagner said there may be some certifications, like a pre-apprenticeship for the work done at the program, to have in hand when inmates transition back to their communities.

“Any training we can do with these guys, it helps them in the long run,” he said. “We’ve dealt with some who have never held a job in their life. Once you give them a little pride and ownership, a pat on the back and show them what a good job their doing … it really helps the self-esteem. It does wonders for them.”

The prison will need incubators and hatching machines, equipment Wagner said has been hard to track down. Wagner also isn't clear if one of the program’s buildings can be fitted to house the chicks or if they’ll need a new structure altogether.

Wagner has never raised pheasants before — there’s a great deal of technical difference between farming birds and milking cows — but his plan for taking on the new operation is to start small and build up to the numbers envisioned by FWP.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, that’s for sure,” Wagner said.

This fall, FWP plans to source privately raised pheasants for its release program as MSP gets its program underway.

In addition to the logistics of starting the program and coordinating releases across the state, FWP is also looking at recruiting young hunters and mentors ahead of the two-day youth hunt Sept. 25-26, Kujala said.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

