Montana AG seeks to disqualify justices from subpoena challenge

"The Attorney General suggests justices of the Montana Supreme Court know Beth McLaughlin personally and, because of that, cannot fairly judge a case appropriately filed before them," Cox said in an email. "The argument misses the point of the lawsuit. The case before the court involves legal issues regarding the permissible scope of a legislative subpoena. The case is about the law, not about Beth. Whatever the ruling, Beth will abide by it. Further, it is important to note the court has made no substantive ruling on any part of the case. All it has done so far is put production of documents on ice until the legal issues can be briefed and decided in an orderly fashion. Courts do that all the time and those kinds of orders are neither controversial nor unusual."