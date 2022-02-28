Montana AG opens investigation into TikTok

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Monday announced a civil investigation into social media giant TikTok for potential violations of the state consumer protection act.

Knudsen said in a press release Monday the investigation seeks to answer questions about whether the social media company is intentionally distributing a dangerous product without adequate warning.

"This is a critical investigation to protect Montana children and assist Montana parents," Knudsen said, citing reports of the platform being used by drug cartels, sexual predators, pornography distributors and inciting troubling behavior by teens.

"Montana is happy to take the lead at looking into potential violations of state law by this Chinese social media goliath to help parents keep their children safe online and crack down on platforms which potentially misrepresent their safety features for financial gain," Knudsen said.

Monday's announcement comes less than two weeks after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced his office would investigate TikTok for potentially facilitating human trafficking and child privacy violations.

According to the press release, Knudsen's decision to probe the company was predicated by examples of the company potentially misleading Montanans about the safety of the product for children, citing a report in the Wall Street Journal headlined, "How TikTok Serves Up Sex and Drug Videos to Minors."

Earlier this month TikTok’s head of trust and safety Cormac Keenan touted steps the company has taken including expansion of a system that detects and removes problematic content at upload. That includes adult nudity, minor safety and illegal activities.

“We've made significant strides to improve our policies and enforcement, including our efficacy, speed, and consistency, though we recognize there's no finish line when it comes to keeping people safe,” Keenan wrote. “We're driven by our passion to help everyone have a good and enriching experience on TikTok.”

Knudsen alleges schools have been vandalized and forced to ratchet up security due to trends and threats on TikTok.

The 44-page document signed by the state's top Department of Justice officials includes 80 separate requests for information, such as reasoning for its self-assigned ratings on smart phone app stores, what "industry-first steps" the company claims to have made to create a safe and age-appropriate experience for teens and what changes it recently made to its algorithm in July 2021. The letter also includes 56 separate document requests for TikTok, including "any and all documents related to the efficacy of TikTok's age verification," and "any and all documents related to how the TikTok algorithm chooses what content to promote in a user’s For You Feed."

The "first civil investigative demand," first reported Monday by Fox Business, requests the company furnish the information by March 28 or face penalties under Montana law.

The Montana Legislature last year briefly considered a bill that would have hired more than two dozen new staffers to the Public Service Commission to police social media. That bill, Senate Bill 391, was the response by Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, to social media companies "de-platforming" conservatives. Indeed, Twitter and Facebook revoked former President Donald Trump's accounts after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol based on his false remarks about the 2020 election.

Lawmakers also tabled a bill from Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, that would have forced internet providers to give consumers an option to opt in or out of receiving hard-core pornography.

In mid-February, Knudsen announced a separate investigation into GoFundMe, a crowdfunding site that said in January it would redirect donations meant to sustain protesters demonstrating against vaccine mandates in Canada. A spokesperson for Knudsen said the attorney general took up the matter after hearing from "concerned Montanans," although no victims in Montana had been reported.

