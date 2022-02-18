Montana AG launches inquiry into GoFundMe

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is investigating if GoFundMe violated Montana consumer protection laws when the crowdfunding site redirected donations meant to sustain protesters demonstrating against vaccine mandates in Canada.

It was unclear Friday if Knudsen has identified any alleged victims of GoFundMe's decision to halt the funds for the protesters. The story first reported by the Daily Wire and a Friday press release from the Attorney General's Office made no mention of actual victims in Montana.

In the Daily Wire story published Thursday, Knudsen said Montana donors "very likely" participated in the social media fundraising, considering Montana's border with Canada. On Friday, a spokesperson for Knudsen's office said the AG had been contacted by "concerned Montanans" about the matter.

Knudsen's probe follows the lead of chief legal officials in Florida, Louisiana, West Virginia, Texas, and other conservative states. Experts told the Associated Press this week that supporting the protests from outside Canada offers an platform for conservatives to galvanize voters during the midterm election year. Indeed, a Republican state Sen. from Hamilton held a rally to support of the Canada protests on a busy roadway in Missoula about a week after the protests began in Canada.

The protests began in late January after Canada repealed an exemption for truckers under the country's vaccine requirement to enter the country.

In a letter sent to the Sacramento, California company dated Thursday, Knudsen explains he is inquiring into potential violations of the Montana Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act. He asks a series of questions, including whether GoFundMe considered canceling fundraisers for protests in 2020, when several major U.S. cities were ensnared in demonstrations against police brutality following the in-custody death of George Floyd.

The crowdfunding site told the Associated Press it decided to cut off funding for the organizers and refund donors because it had determined the effort violated the site's terms of service due to unlawful activity. At this stage in the 18-day protest, Ottawa's premier said the protests had shifted into an "occupation" that resulted in blaring horns, traffic gridlock and harassment of local residents.

The protests had also manifested on several ports along the U.S.-Canadian border, including Coutts, across from Montana's Sweet Grass port of entry. The demonstrations involving thousands of vehicles and shipping trucks disrupted travel for Montana shipping companies. Those protests dissolved this week one day after the Royal Mounted Canadian Police arrested 11 people and seized a cache of firearms and ammunition from "a small organized group within the larger Coutts protest."

Even impeding operations at the port could likely be considered illegal in Montana after lawmakers passed a bill during the 2021 intended to protect critical infrastructure. During committee discussions about House Bill 481, bill sponsor Steve Gunderson, a Republican representative from Libby, held oil pipelines up as a motivating example for passing the bill, although the bill's language does include "ports" in its definition of infrastructure protected under the legislation. The bill amped up penalties for trespassing or impeding operations when the offenses occur at, for example, ports.

Emilee Cantrell, a spokesperson for Knudsen, said Friday the AG's Office had not received any reports of unlawful behavior at the Sweet Grass port.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 7

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.