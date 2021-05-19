Montana AG defends attorneys' statements in letter to Supreme Court

District Court Judge Mike McMahon, too, wrote in an order on Tuesday he would have to be "blind" to not see that the flurry of subpoenas for the justice's records is not for valid legislative purposes but for political interests, adding messaging from the AG's attorneys have been "caustic."

Knudsen wrote in his letter Wednesday that he has received judges' references to his attorneys' actions as "thinly veiled threats and attacks on the professional integrity of attorneys in my office."

The line in the Supreme Court opinion Knudsen took issue with was a mention of Hansen's public statement about lawmakers choosing to defy a Supreme Court order halting a temporarily halting a subpoena for judicial emails.

He wrote lawyers have an obligation to report judicial misconduct and to safeguard the integrity of the legal system.

"That is what Lieutenant General Hansen and Mr. Oestreicher have done and will continue to do," Knudsen wrote. "They must zealously represent their client with integrity and honesty.