Montana AG challenges vax mandate for large businesses

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Friday joined a lawsuit filed by 11 states to block the Biden administration’s new rule requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in the workplace or conduct weekly coronavirus testing on workers who refuse.

The petition asks the Eight Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate the regulations, which were published by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Thursday and require most employees at those larger businesses to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

“Forcing these injections on Montanans at the threat of losing their jobs infringes on the rights of our state, individuals, and businesses,” the Republican attorney general stated in a press release Friday. “Montanans are already suffering under President Biden from supply chain problems and worker shortages. His illegal dictate will only make the crisis worse.”

Friday’s petition argues the new OSHA guidelines are outside the agency's authority and infringe on states’ powers under the Tenth Amendment. Knudsen’s office also stated that the coalition of states will file another motion asking for the court to stay the regulations before they can take effect.

“OSHA also lacks the statutory authority to issue the [mandate], which it shoe-horned into statutes that govern workplace safety, and which were never intended to federalize public-health policy,” the petition states.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who has encouraged Montanans to get vaccinated while backing the state’s law prohibiting vaccine mandates in most workplaces, issued a statement Friday in support of the petition.

The OSHA regulations are part of a package of new rules announced by Biden in September aimed at improving the country's stubbornly low rate of COVID vaccinations. One of them, requiring employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated, is also the subject of a legal challenge filed by Montana and eight other states last week.

Despite being one of the first countries in the world to make vaccines widely available to its citizens, the U.S. now lags behind most other wealthy countries, where coronavirus cases have remained relatively low since large proportions of their populations were inoculated this year.

The U.S. has been disproportionately devastated by the pandemic, compared with other wealthy Western countries. With more than 750,000 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. accounts for 15% of the 5 million deaths reported worldwide, despite having just 4% of the world’s population.

In remarks announcing the new regulations, Biden called the country’s failure to control the spread of COVID a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” A recent report from Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services found that nearly 90% of the state's COVID-related hospitalizations were patients who were not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated, even though the vaccine is safe, effective, and free,” the president said in his Sept. 9 address.

Amid a steady stream of misinformation questioning the safety of COVID vaccines available in the U.S., an ever-growing body of studies and literature from medical experts reinforces findings that all three vaccines are safe and effective. One has received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration, while the other two are approved under emergency use authorizations.

Other plaintiffs in Friday's petition include the states of Missouri, Arizona, Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, New Hampshire and Wyoming, along with six private employers and organizations. Other Republican governors and attorneys general around the country have also announced plans to challenge the OSHA requirements in court.

