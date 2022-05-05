Montana AG appeals Supreme Court elect-by-district case

The Montana Attorney General's Office on Thursday announced it is appealing a district court judge's decision that found a legislative referendum to elect Supreme Court justices by region unconstitutional.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, in a separate motion, also asked the Montana Supreme Court justices to recuse themselves from hearing a case that could ultimately decide the future route for their re-elections.

“Voters deserve the opportunity to decide for themselves how Supreme Court justices are elected. Judges should not deprive Montanans of that opportunity,” Knudsen, a Republican, said in a press release Thursday.

The GOP-controlled Legislature passed a bill last year to put the question of electing justices by districts on the 2022 general election ballot. A group of voters, public officials and the League of Women Voters of Montana challenged the law in court, citing a similar ballot measure attempted by the Legislature nine years earlier that was also struck down in the courts. In that case, known as Reichert, the Supreme Court ruled the state Constitution requires justices to be elected on a statewide basis, considering the statewide reach of its decisions.

Citing the earlier ruling, Gallatin County District Court Judge Peter Ohman also struck down the 2021 Legislature's attempt to eliminate at-large voting for Supreme Court justices. If the Legislature wanted to amend the state Constitution, it should have gone through that process, rather than through a ballot initiative, Ohman wrote.

The Reichert case also provides a repeat scenario for Knudsen's request for the justices to recuse themselves. Two justices in the Reichert case had recused themselves and a third explained they were not seeking re-election, Knudsen wrote in the motion dated May 4. The remaining four justices ruled any district court judge who would replace the justices would potentially have interests in the outcome of how Supreme Court justices are elected, and therefore decided against disqualifying themselves.

Knudsen argued in the motion that the current Supreme Court should forgo the court's earlier decision and step away from the case.

"The state respectfully submits that all seven justices of this court — none of whom have announced an intent to retire — must recuse from this case," the motion states. "District court judges — chosen at random from those not otherwise disqualified — can adjudicate this case without those disqualifying interests."

The judiciary and state GOP officials, Knudsen's office especially, have had a contentious past year. The Attorney General's Office publicly said it would disobey a ruling quashing a subpoena for Supreme Court records, and the justices also shot down a request by the Attorney General to disqualify themselves from hearing a case on their own records. Knudsen's office later appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the nation's high court declined to hear the case.

"Their motion to disqualify the court is pretty hollow," Jim Goetz and Cliff Edwards, attorneys for the plaintiffs, said in a statement Thursday.

The appeal is up against a tight deadline for the Supreme Court to issue a ruling. The deadline for the Montana Secretary of State to certify statewide ballot issues to election administrators is Aug. 25.

