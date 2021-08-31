Montana AG, 19 others seek to overturn Biden LGBTQ protections

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen signed onto a lawsuit filed Monday against the U.S. Department of Education and other federal agencies, saying the administration's LGBTQ protections are based on an overly broad legal interpretation.

The lawsuit, filed in Eastern Tennessee U.S. District Court by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, carried the names of 20 attorneys general, all Republicans.

The state officials claim Democratic President Joe Biden's administration has conflated a 2020 landmark ruling prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in the workplace to include a ban on such discrimination in education.

The attorneys general took issue in the court filing with the U.S. Department of Education making the call on regarding separation of showers and locker rooms, as well as participation on sports, based on biological sex versus gender identity. The attorneys general also push back the agency compelling the use of someone's preferred pronouns in an example of discrimination.