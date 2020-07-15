You are the owner of this article.
Montana adds record 145 new COVID-19 cases
Montana adds record 145 new COVID-19 cases

Montana again topped its previous record for number of coronavirus cases added in a day, with 145 new laboratory-confirmed cases reported by the state Wednesday.

Seventy-two of the new cases are in Gallatin County and 27 of the new cases are in Yellowstone County.

Flathead and Garfield counties each added eight new cases. Big Horn County added seven cases. Cascade added six and Missoula added five. Lewis and Clark, Ravalli and Richland counties all added two cases. Beaverhead, Carbon, Lake, Madison, Rosebud and Sweet Grass counties all added a single cases. This is the first case reported in Sweet Grass County.

There were 37 active hospitalizations reported Wednesday and 34 Montanans have died from the virus.

Statewide there are 1,147 active cases and 915 have recovered, which means they have completed a 14-day isolation period and tested negative for the virus. Nearly 123,760 people have been tested for the virus in the state.

