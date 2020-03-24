Montana adds COVID-19 case, total at 46

Late Monday, Kalispell Regional Healthcare sent out a press release saying one of the positive tests reported for Flathead County on Monday evening was for one of their employees. It's their second employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital said that person traveled out of the state March 12-16. She returned to work March 17 and had no symptoms, but was screened March 18 and had minor symptoms including "a slight runny nose and occasional cough."

The following day there was no change in symptoms and the woman worked a full shift.

She was off March 20 and had no change in symptoms. On March 21, she was contacted by the friend she stayed with during her out-of-state travel and was informed her friend had been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case and the friend was having symptoms.

The friend suggested the hospital employee be tested for COVID-19, and that test happened while the employee was at work.

The test was reported back as positive to the hospital on Monday, March 23.

That employee is now at home in isolation.