Montana adds 97 new COVID-19 cases, 1,280 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 97 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 54 people hospitalized.

The state also reported an additional death in Yellowstone County. More information was not immediately available about the death. It's the state's 43rd death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Twenty-eight of the state's 56 counties reported four or more active cases Thursday, meaning they met the threshold for a mask mandate issued by Gov. Steve Bullock last week.

Of the new cases added Thursday, 30 were in Gallatin County. Yellowstone County added 25; Flathead added 10; Lewis and Clark added five; Beaverhead, Madison and Missoula each added four; Big Horn added three; Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Lincoln and Sanders each added two; and Blaine, Jefferson, Park, Powder River, Roosevelt and Valley each added a case.

This is the first case reported in Powder River County.