Montana adds 97 new COVID-19 cases, 1,280 active

The state reported 97 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 54 people hospitalized.
The state also reported an additional death in Yellowstone County. More information was not immediately available about the death. It's the state's 43rd death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Twenty-eight of the state's 56 counties reported four or more active cases Thursday, meaning they met the threshold for a mask mandate issued by Gov. Steve Bullock last week.
Of the new cases added Thursday, 30 were in Gallatin County. Yellowstone County added 25; Flathead added 10; Lewis and Clark added five; Beaverhead, Madison and Missoula each added four; Big Horn added three; Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Lincoln and Sanders each added two; and Blaine, Jefferson, Park, Powder River, Roosevelt and Valley each added a case.
This is the first case reported in Powder River County.
There have been 2,910 confirmed cases of the virus in Montana. Of those, 1,587 are listed as recovered, which means that they are no longer in isolation, have tested negative for the virus following their illness and are no longer able to spread the virus.
The state reported processing 2,700 tests between Wednesday and Thursday for a total of 146,218 tests run this year. On Wednesday Gov. Bullock and Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced that the university would begin as early as next week processing tests at the Bozeman campus to increase the state's capacity.
Montana is no longer sending tests from surveillance testing events to the private lab Quest Diagnosis because of a backlog there, and several communities have canceled those events. Bullock said Wednesday the state has finalized a new contract with the North Carolina lab MAKO for $100 per test run, which will help the build back its testing capacity.
