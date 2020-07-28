Montana adds 94 new COVID-19 cases, 1,320 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported adding 94 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as four more deaths, according to the state's data dashboard.

One of the deaths reported Tuesday was a man in his 40s in Yellowstone County who died at home, according to a press release from the county's public health agency, RiverStone Health.

It was not immediately clear in which county or counties the other three deaths were recorded. Fifty-one people have died of the virus in Montana.

Nearly 3,500 Montanans have been sickened by the virus since March, and 1,320 cases were active Tuesday with 2,104 recovered. Recovered means that the person has tested negative since being ill and is no longer able to transmit the virus.

Sixty-two people around the state were hospitalized because of the virus on Tuesday.

Most of the new cases Tuesday came in the state's larger counties. Gallatin County had 28 new cases, according to the state. Yellowstone reported 17, Flathead had 11 and Cascade had nine new cases.