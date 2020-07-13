Montana adds 85 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County said in a press release Monday that two women in their 90s died from the virus, one at the facility and one at a local hospital. It's the seventh death in a week associated with the facility, where 50 residents and 16 employees have tested positive for the virus.

There have been more than 1,840 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since mid-March. Of those, 875 have recovered, while 936 are considered active cases, meaning they are still in isolation and could transmit the virus to others.