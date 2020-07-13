Montana adds 85 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The state reported adding 85 more cases of the coronavirus on Monday, while the Canyon Creek Memory Care facility in Billings said two more of its residents died after contracting the virus.
RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County said in a press release Monday that two women in their 90s died from the virus, one at the facility and one at a local hospital. It's the seventh death in a week associated with the facility, where 50 residents and 16 employees have tested positive for the virus.
There have been more than 1,840 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since mid-March. Of those, 875 have recovered, while 936 are considered active cases, meaning they are still in isolation and could transmit the virus to others.
Thirty-seven of the new cases added Monday were in Yellowstone County. Another 19 were in Lincoln County, where late last week the county health department said it was investigating a possible cluster. Lincoln County is home to Libby, where many people have lung diseases from the former vermiculite mine.
Flathead County reported nine new cases Monday and Madison County had five. Big Horn and Lewis and Clark counties each added three cases. Cascade, Lake and Rosebud each reported two new cases. Gallatin, Garfield and Hill all reported added a single case.
