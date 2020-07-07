Montana adds 80 COVD-19 cases, daily record

The state again set a record high for the number of coronavirus cases added in a single day, with 80 new cases reported Tuesday.
Most of the new cases — 55 — are in Yellowstone County. The county now has 199 active cases, according to data from the state, far more than the next closest county, Gallatin with 84 active cases.
RiverStone Health, which serves as Yellowstone County's public health organization, said that 58 individuals at a memory care unit in Billings have tested positive for the virus.
That includes 43 residents and 15 employees at Canyon Creek Memory Care Community. Two residents are hospitalized. Of the 55 cases in Yellowstone County reported by the state Tuesday, 38 are aged 70 and older. Those older than 65 are at higher risk of severe outcomes from the coronavirus.
Other counties reporting new cases Tuesday are Hill County, with five cases; Gallatin, Park and Ravalli each with three cases; Big Horn, Cascade and Madison counties each adding two cases; and Carbon, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Stillwater and Wheatland each adding a case.
Also Tuesday, the campaign for Repubican state Auditor Matt Rosendale said Rosendale and his wife, Jean, tested negative for COVID-19 after potentially being exposed at a campaign event in Big Sky last week. The event included Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr., who tested positive after the event.
"Neither Matt nor Jean have shown any symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution and a desire to ensure the health of other Montanans, they will self-quarantine for the recommended 14 days from the date of their exposure and have suspended in-person campaign events until the end of the quarantine period," read a statement from the campaign.
Republican State Auditor candidate Troy Downing also said Tuesday that he tested negative following his attendance at an outdoor reception at the event.
Downing, who lives in Bozeman, was tested twice with negative results, his campaign manager Sam Loveridge said in an email.
"Downing will continue to follow guidelines and will continue to test as deemed prudent," Loveridge said.
This story will be updated.
