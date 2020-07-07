Montana adds 80 COVD-19 cases, daily record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state again set a record high for the number of coronavirus cases added in a single day, with 80 new cases reported Tuesday.

Most of the new cases — 55 — are in Yellowstone County. The county now has 199 active cases, according to data from the state, far more than the next closest county, Gallatin with 84 active cases.

RiverStone Health, which serves as Yellowstone County's public health organization, said that 58 individuals at a memory care unit in Billings have tested positive for the virus.

That includes 43 residents and 15 employees at Canyon Creek Memory Care Community. Two residents are hospitalized. Of the 55 cases in Yellowstone County reported by the state Tuesday, 38 are aged 70 and older. Those older than 65 are at higher risk of severe outcomes from the coronavirus.

Other counties reporting new cases Tuesday are Hill County, with five cases; Gallatin, Park and Ravalli each with three cases; Big Horn, Cascade and Madison counties each adding two cases; and Carbon, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Stillwater and Wheatland each adding a case.