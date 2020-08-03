Montana adds 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1,516 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported adding 60 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, with 1,516 active.

There have been 4,233 cumulative cases of the virus reported statewide since mid-March. The state reported 64 deaths. On Sunday, Big Horn County's unified response center reported two more deaths from the virus, one a man in his 40s and another man in his 70s.

The state reported receiving testing results for 5,213 people from Sunday to Monday, which includes testing both at the state lab in Helena and from other private labs and ones around the state. At the end of last week, Gov. Steve Bullock said he expected Quest Diagnostics to finish processing the nearly 7,000 tests it still had pending for Montanans.

Sixty-nine people were hospitalized in Montana on Monday morning, according to the state's report. About 2,650 people have recovered from the virus, which means they have tested negative since falling ill and are no longer able to spread the virus.

There were 24 counties reporting four or more active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, meaning those locations fell under an order for mandatory mask use.

Gallatin County reported 16 new cases Monday, according to the state's numbers. Yellowstone County had 12; Big Horn had 10; Cascade, Lewis and Clark, and Park counties each had four; Glacier, Jefferson and Missoula each had two; and Fergus, Granite, Madison and Ravalli each had one new case.

