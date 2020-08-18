Montana adds 57 COVID-19 cases; 1,556 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 57 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the second day of lower case growth.

The new positives came from 787 tests, which is less than the seven-day average of 1,617 test results reported daily.

On Monday the state reported 43 new cases, which is less than the running seven-day average of about 114.

The state reported two additional deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The deaths were in Cascade and Roosevelt counties, according to the state.

At least 84 Montanans have died of the virus and 97 were hospitalized statewide Tuesday, with about 20% of those hospitalizations in Big Horn County.