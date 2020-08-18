Montana adds 57 COVID-19 cases; 1,556 active

The state reported 57 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the second day of lower case growth.
The new positives came from 787 tests, which is less than the seven-day average of 1,617 test results reported daily.
On Monday the state reported 43 new cases, which is less than the running seven-day average of about 114.
The state reported two additional deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The deaths were in Cascade and Roosevelt counties, according to the state.
At least 84 Montanans have died of the virus and 97 were hospitalized statewide Tuesday, with about 20% of those hospitalizations in Big Horn County.
There are 1,556 active cases of the virus statewide. A total of 5,846 Montanans have been sickened by the virus and 4,206 have recovered. Native Americans have been disproportionately affected by the virus, making up 18% of cases and 34% of deaths.
By Monday, 26 counties reported four or more active cases, putting them under a mandate requiring the use of face coverings.
According to the state, Big Horn County added 14 cases Tuesday. Yellowstone County added seven; Flathead six; Glacier four; Lake, Missoula and Ravalli each added three; Cascade, Gallatin, Lewis and Clark and Pondera all added two; and Dawson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Rosebud, Butte-Silver Bow, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole and Valley each added a case.
Numbers reported by the state may differ from counts released by counties because of the timing of when counties report their cases and when the state updates its online data dashboard.
