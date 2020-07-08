Montana adds 44 new cases of coronavirus

The state reported 44 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, with 589 active cases and 22 hospitalizations.
Nineteen of the new cases are in Gallatin County. Five are in Yellowstone, and Big Horn, Lewis and Clark and Butte-Silver Bow counties each added three new cases Wednesday. Jefferson, Lake, Madison and Meagher counties all added two new cases, and Carbon, Cascade and Granite counties all added a single new case.
Yellowstone has the most active cases in the state, reporting 190 on Wednesday morning. That's followed by Gallatin County, with 98.
There are 53 active cases in Big Horn County, and 51 active in Missoula.
Twenty-three Montanans have died of the virus. There have been more than 106,400 tests run on state residents since the start of the outbreak.
Of the state's 1,371 cumulative confirmed cases, 93 are among people who are not residents of Montana but tested positive here. Gallatin County has reported 28 out-of-state residents testing postie there out of a total of 327 cases. The county with the next-highest number of positive tests for people who are not residents of Montana is Cascade, with eight out of 37 positive cases, followed by Ravalli County with seven out of 37.
On Tuesday, the Yellowstone County public health authority reported that 44 of the 55 residents and 15 employees at a memory care facility tested positive for the virus. The facility, Canyon Creek Memory Care Community, had refused to participate in surveillance testing for the virus. Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday said he'd issue an emergency rule making that type of testing mandatory for nursing homes and assisted living facilities that offer visitation.
