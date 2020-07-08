Montana adds 44 new cases of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 44 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, with 589 active cases and 22 hospitalizations.

Nineteen of the new cases are in Gallatin County. Five are in Yellowstone, and Big Horn, Lewis and Clark and Butte-Silver Bow counties each added three new cases Wednesday. Jefferson, Lake, Madison and Meagher counties all added two new cases, and Carbon, Cascade and Granite counties all added a single new case.

Yellowstone has the most active cases in the state, reporting 190 on Wednesday morning. That's followed by Gallatin County, with 98.

There are 53 active cases in Big Horn County, and 51 active in Missoula.

Twenty-three Montanans have died of the virus. There have been more than 106,400 tests run on state residents since the start of the outbreak.