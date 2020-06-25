Montana adds 37 new COVID-19 cases, most in single day

The state reported Montana added 37 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, the largest single-day rise reported to date.
The previous peak was 35 cases on March 26, about two weeks after Montana's first cases.
The number of cases added daily as been climbing over the last couple of weeks as the state opens up more.
A stay-at-home order lifted April 26, with some businesses allowed to open the following day. In the following weeks, gyms, theaters and bowling alleys returned. By June 1, Montana entered its second phase of reopening, with greater capacity at bars and restaurants and the expiration of a 14-day travel quarantine.
In a press conference Wednesday, state health officials said many of the new clusters in Montana can be tied to people in group settings, such as traveling together in a vehicle or workplaces.
Gov. Steve Bullock has encouraged people to wear masks in situations that do not allow for social distancing, but stopped short of ordering people to do so. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said wearing masks slows the transmission of the disease.
Testing has also increased in Montana, with the state reporting 3,266 new tests processed between Wednesday and Thursday. Bullock has set an ambitious testing goal of 60,000 a month; the state reached just over 78,300 total tests Thursday.
Communities around the state are holding snapshot testing events, as are so-called destination communities tied to heavy visitor activity. Bullock said Wednesday about 8% of cases in Montana are tied to travel.
Those cases are more often tied to things like Montanans traveling elsewhere and returning home with the virus or people traveling to visit others in Montana, bringing the virus with them and then transmitting it to the household where they're staying. The more transient nature of tourist travel makes the virus' spread less likely, health officials have said.
There are 210 active cases and 15 hospitalizations. The state has 803 total cases with 572 recovered.
Yellowstone County added 10 cases Thursday. Gallatin County added seven, Dawson added six and Missoula added four.
Big Horn, Flathead and Butte-Silver Bow counties all added two cases. Carbon, Custer and Ravalli counties each added a case. Granite County reported its first case Thursday.
This story will be updated.
