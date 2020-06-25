Montana adds 37 new COVID-19 cases, most in single day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state reported Montana added 37 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, the largest single-day rise reported to date.

The previous peak was 35 cases on March 26, about two weeks after Montana's first cases.

The number of cases added daily as been climbing over the last couple of weeks as the state opens up more.

A stay-at-home order lifted April 26, with some businesses allowed to open the following day. In the following weeks, gyms, theaters and bowling alleys returned. By June 1, Montana entered its second phase of reopening, with greater capacity at bars and restaurants and the expiration of a 14-day travel quarantine.

In a press conference Wednesday, state health officials said many of the new clusters in Montana can be tied to people in group settings, such as traveling together in a vehicle or workplaces.