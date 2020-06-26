Montana adds 29 coronavirus cases, 218 active statewide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana added 29 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, with the state's 22nd reported death.

The Rosebud County Health Department said in a Facebook post the person who died "has a residence in southern Rosebud County, however had no longer been residing here."

It was not immediately clear where the person was when they died or where they were when sick with the virus. Cases are generally assigned by the person's place of residence.