Montana adds 29 coronavirus cases, 218 active statewide

Montana added 29 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, with the state's 22nd reported death.
The Rosebud County Health Department said in a Facebook post the person who died "has a residence in southern Rosebud County, however had no longer been residing here."
It was not immediately clear where the person was when they died or where they were when sick with the virus. Cases are generally assigned by the person's place of residence.
Cases have been on the rise in Montana since after the state moved into its second phase of reopening, with higher capacity allowed at bars and restaurants and the expiration of a 14-day travel ban.
The state reported 218 active cases Friday, with 14 hospitalizations. There have been 80,161 tests run.
The new cases reported by the state Friday include nine in Gallatin County, six in Yellowstone, five in Missoula, four in Ravalli and two in Big Horn.
Flathead, Richland and Roosevelt counties each added a case as well.
