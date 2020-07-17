Montana adds 137 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported an additional 137 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, as well as two additional deaths, bringing the total number of people who have died of the virus to 37.

RiverStone Health in Billings said Friday that one of the deaths was a woman in her 90s who died at Canyon Creek Memory Care. Ten residents have died after nearly all residents and staff tested positive for the virus this month.

The state reported 1,337 active cases of the virus and 992 recoveries, for a total of 2,366 cases since mid-March.

There are 45 people hospitalized statewide.

Yellowstone County added 26 cases, Missoula added 21, Lake added 19, Hill added 10, Gallatin added nine, Lewis and Clark added nine, Cascade added six, Glacier added six, Flathead added five, Madison added four, Park added four, Blaine added three, Pondera added three, Big Horn added two, Jefferson added two, Lincoln added two, Ravalli added two, Richland added one, Rosebud added one, Sanders added one, Stillwater added one and Sweet Grass also added one case.

The state is now under a mask mandate for counties with more than four active cases of the virus. Based on the state's data, about 29 would meet that threshold.

