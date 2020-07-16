Montana adds 134 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The state's coronavirus dashboard on Thursday reported an additional 134 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.
Another person died at Canyon Creek Memory Care center in Billings, where there have been nine resident deaths and nearly all of the residents and employees have tested positive for the virus.
Early Thursday morning a man in 70s died at the facility, marking the state's 35 death from the virus.
There were 37 people hospitalized Thursday and 1,226 active cases. About 970 have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. A total of 2,231 Montanans have been sicked by the virus.
Gallatin County reported adding 47 new cases, while Yellowstone County had 45 new cases.
Lewis and Clark County had seven new cases. Carbon and Park counties each reported six cases, while Flathead had five. Cascade, Madison, Butte-Siver Bow and Stillwater each added three cases.
Custer and Fergus counties added two cases each, while Blaine and Richland each had a case. This is the first case reported in Blaine County.
Based on the state's dashboard, about 26 of the state's 56 counties reported four or more active cases, meaning they would fall under a mask mandate issued by Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday.
The directive requires the use of face coverings when in public indoor spaces as well as in outdoor events attended by 50 or more people where distancing isn't possible or practiced. The order applies to those ages 5 and up, and there are exemptions for health issues and other scenarios.
