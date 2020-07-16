Montana adds 134 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another person died at Canyon Creek Memory Care center in Billings, where there have been nine resident deaths and nearly all of the residents and employees have tested positive for the virus.

Early Thursday morning a man in 70s died at the facility, marking the state's 35 death from the virus.

There were 37 people hospitalized Thursday and 1,226 active cases. About 970 have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. A total of 2,231 Montanans have been sicked by the virus.

Gallatin County reported adding 47 new cases, while Yellowstone County had 45 new cases.

Lewis and Clark County had seven new cases. Carbon and Park counties each reported six cases, while Flathead had five. Cascade, Madison, Butte-Siver Bow and Stillwater each added three cases.

Custer and Fergus counties added two cases each, while Blaine and Richland each had a case. This is the first case reported in Blaine County.