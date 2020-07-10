Montana adds 127 COVID-19 cases, another record; 2 more deaths in Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, again setting a record high for daily increase in cases.

Just this month, Montana set records for daily coronavirus case growth on July 2, 7 and 9, in addition to Friday.

There were also two additional deaths tied to the Canyon Creek Memory Care center in Billings, a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, who both died Thursday.