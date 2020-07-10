You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Montana adds 127 COVID-19 cases, another record; 2 more deaths in Billings
2 comments
breaking topical top story

Montana adds 127 COVID-19 cases, another record; 2 more deaths in Billings

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID montana by the numbers coronavirus graphic

The state reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, again setting a record high for daily increase in cases.

Just this month, Montana set records for daily coronavirus case growth on July 2, 7 and 9, in addition to Friday.

There were also two additional deaths tied to the Canyon Creek Memory Care center in Billings, a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, who both died Thursday.

Earlier this week, the public health agency in Yellowstone County announced that more than 60 residents and more than a dozen employees at Canyon Creek Memory Care had tested positive for the virus. Three residents have died at the facility from COVID-19.

The state has seen exponential case growth since moving into a second phase of reopening in June. A 14-day travel quarantine for those coming into the state also expired June 1. That followed a period of relatively low case growth during a stay-at-home order and the first part of reopening, when bars and restaurants could operate at half capacity.

Many of the new cases recently have been tied to gatherings beyond what current guidelines recommend, such as weddings. Others are related to group settings such as workplaces. There's also an outbreak on the Crow Reservation in southeastern Montana.

Yellowstone County reported 54 new cases Thursday, followed by 39 new cases in Gallatin County, according to the state.

This story will be updated.

2 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Montana House debates changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News