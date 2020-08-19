Montana adds 111 new COVID-19 cases; 1,515 active

The state reported adding 111 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, with 1,515 cases active statewide.
Eight-four Montanans have died from the virus and 102 people were hospitalized. At the start of August, 61 people had died and 71 were hospitalized.
Half of the new cases reported Wednesday, or 56, were added in Yellowstone County. That county, the state's largest, had 650 active cases Wednesday, far more than the next closest of Big Horn County at 254 active cases.
The virus has hit Native Americans in Montana disproportionately hard. Natives make up 7% of the state's population but account for 18% of cases and 34% of deaths as of Aug. 7.
Yellowstone and Big Horn are the only two counties reporting active cases in the triple digits, though Flathead County is close at 92 active cases.
A total of 1,021 test results were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday, and 206,533 tests have been run in the state since the start of the pandemic.
More than 5,956 Montanans have been sickened and 4,357 have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Twenty-four counties reported four or more active cases Wednesday, putting them under a mask mandate issued in July.
In addition to the cases reported in Yellowstone County, Rosebud County added 18 cases Wednesday; Big Horn added nine; Carbon, Gallatin, Lewis and Clark, Missoula and Phillips all added three; Lake and Sanders added two; and Cascade, Custer, Fergus, Flathead, Jefferson, Madison, Park, Ravalli and Wibaux each added a case.
Because of the timing of the state's data dashboard updates and when counties report information, case counts may vary between what the state reports and information individual counties provide.
