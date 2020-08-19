Montana adds 111 new COVID-19 cases; 1,515 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported adding 111 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, with 1,515 cases active statewide.

Eight-four Montanans have died from the virus and 102 people were hospitalized. At the start of August, 61 people had died and 71 were hospitalized.

Half of the new cases reported Wednesday, or 56, were added in Yellowstone County. That county, the state's largest, had 650 active cases Wednesday, far more than the next closest of Big Horn County at 254 active cases.

The virus has hit Native Americans in Montana disproportionately hard. Natives make up 7% of the state's population but account for 18% of cases and 34% of deaths as of Aug. 7.

Yellowstone and Big Horn are the only two counties reporting active cases in the triple digits, though Flathead County is close at 92 active cases.