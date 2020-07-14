Montana adds 109 new COVID-19 cases; 2 more die of virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported an additional 109 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, with just over half of those cases coming from Yellowstone and Lake counties.

The state's data dashboard also reported two more deaths, for a total of 34. The dashboard reported those deaths from Yellowstone County.

Yellowstone County reported 32 new cases Tuesday. More 50 residents and more than 30 employees at a memory care facility there have tested positive for the virus, and by Monday seven residents of the facility had died from the virus.

Lake County reported adding 27 new cases. Gallatin County, which delayed a meeting of its Board of Health to vote on a rule to require the use of face covering in most indoor settings, added 13 new cases, according to the state.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Tuesday that the meeting was delayed because more than 100 attendees refused to watch the proceedings from another room to stay below the cap on allowed gatherings. It will now be held in a virtual-only capacity on Friday at 7 a.m.