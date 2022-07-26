Montana, 21 other states sue USDA over antidiscrimination policy

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Tuesday signed onto a lawsuit against the Biden administration over a school meal program that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Filed in U.S. District Court in Eastern Tennessee, the lawsuit claims the federal government is attempting to force states and schools to follow antidiscrimination requirements that "misconstrue the law."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in May it was interpreting the ban on discrimination on the basis sex, part of Title IX, to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. That followed President Joe Biden's 2021 executive order extending such protections for LGBTQ people in schools and workplaces. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said "rooting out discrimination in any form" was a key step in advancing equity and fairness into its programs.

In a press release on the announcement, the USDA said state and local agencies that receive funds from the Food and Nutrition Service must investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, and update their non-discrimination policies to reflect the department's interpretation. That could include things like blocking kids who are transgender from playing on sports teams that correspond with their gender identify or using the restrooms that fit with their gender identity.

Failing to do so could, in theory, jeopardize school lunch programs subsidized by the USDA. The announcement drew instant backlash from congressional Republicans.

“Holding school lunches for needy kids hostage is reprehensible,” Attorney General Knudsen said in a press release Tuesday. “We’re fighting to protect these programs and stop the Biden administration from forcing its radical gender ideology onto Montana schools.”

Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen on Tuesday applauded Knudsen for joining the lawsuit, saying in a press release the USDA's interpretation could affect 149,000 public school students. Such nutrition plans in Montana receive over $40 million from the federal government each year, according to the Office of Public Instruction.

“This guidance does not reflect who we are in Montana,” Arntzen, a Republican, said. “The Biden administration is using our Montana students to advance a political agenda. I stand with our Montana families who rely on school nutrition programs to help feed their children.”

The coalition of attorneys general, all Republicans, are hoping for a similar result to a separate challenge from earlier this month when a Tennessee judge temporarily barred two federal agencies from enforcing directives issued by Biden’s administration that extended protections for LGBTQ people in schools and workplaces.

The judge sided with the attorneys general, ruling that the directives infringed on states’ right to enact laws, such as banning students from participating in sports based on their gender identity or requiring schools and businesses to provide bathrooms and showers for transgender people.

Montana enacted its own law barring transgender women from participating in women's sports during the 2021 Legislature.

This story contains reporting from the Associated Press.