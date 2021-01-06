Money to implement recreational cannabis delayed

Recreational cannabis implementation hit its first bump in the road Wednesday as lawmakers turned down the revenue department's $1.35 million funding request to get the licensing program off the ground.

The Montana Department of Revenue requested from the House Appropriations Committee $1.35 million to be added to its budget this fiscal year. It would have paid for 20 full-time employees, office equipment and operating expenses to get the recreational marijuana program up and running before the department begins accepting license applications from businesses in October. That licensing timeline was set out in the ballot initiative voters passed in November.

But in executive action Wednesday on House Bill 3, which carried several other supplemental funding requests, Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, who called the request a "huge tranche of money," submitted an amendment removing the department's ask.