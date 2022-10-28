Money race tightens in Montana's western congressional district

The financial gap between the two main candidates for Montana’s western congressional district tightened in October, according to fresh campaign reports.

The pre-election filings were due Thursday, and are the final comprehensive reports required by the Federal Election Committee before Election Day on Nov. 8.

After significantly trailing Republican Ryan Zinke in both fundraising and spending throughout the congressional race, Democrat Monica Tranel came close to matching her high-profile opponent on both metrics during the period from Oct. 1 through Oct. 19.

Libertarian John Lamb hasn't reported raising enough money to cross the reporting threshold for the FEC.

Zinke added about $480,000 during the pre-election period. He reported spending about $650,000, leaving $350,000 in the bank.

Tranel raised $380,000 during the same period, and spent $590,000. She had about $140,000 left in the bank by the end of the reporting period.

The vast majority of spending for both campaigns has been on advertising and mailers during the past few months. They’ve also gotten a boost from unaffiliated super PACs either promoting their candidacies or attacking their opponents.

The main political committee spending to support Tranel, Big Sky Voters PAC, has made $330,000 in independent expenditures during the reporting period, about half of its spending in the race to date.

The political committee, which has only existed since mid-September, ended the period with $100,000 left to spend.

In Zinke’s corner, the super PAC More Jobs, Less Government, has spent nearly $1 million during this election cycle, and including about $620,000 on ads attacking Tranel during the first 19 days of October.

In 2020, the PAC spent about $900,000 opposing Democrat Steve Bullock’s unsuccessful campaign to unseat Republican Sen. Steve Daines.

As of Oct. 19, the group had about $240,000 left on hand.