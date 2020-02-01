Money flooding into Montana's governor race

Williams’ roots are in Montana — she’s the daughter of Carol Williams, the first woman to hold the majority leadership position in the state Senate and founder of Carol’s List, which works to get Democratic women elected. And her father is Pat Williams, the longtime U.S. representative for Montana.

Over her career, Williams has worked in the Clinton White House and then a large social services fundraising organization before going on to found Williamsworks, her consulting business that works with large nonprofits, corporations and philanthropic groups.

While Williams moved her life and business to Missoula in 2017, most of her career has been outside Montana. That's reflected in the network she tapped into at the start of her campaign.

Depending on what a candidate wants to say, campaign data can be parsed a lot of ways. Looking at all of Williams' money, about a quarter of it comes from Montana. But cut another way, 60% of the individuals who donated to her campaign are Montanans.

Williams said she’s proud of the second figure, but not shying away from how she looked to familiar faces from her private sector career to launch her political one.